Death Notices for Friday, March 20, 2020

Michael S. Wemlinger

CONNER — Michael S. Wemlinger, 60, died in the morning, Wednesday, March 18 at his home in Conner. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Roger D. Bushee

HAMILTON —  Roger D. Bushee, 72, of Hamilton died Wednesday, March 18 at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Glen E. Levandoske

HAMILTON —  Glen E. Levandoske, 70, of Hamilton died Thursday, March 19 at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

