John LaVern Mahoney
CONDON — John LaVern Mahoney, 89, of Condon, died away at his home on Tuesday, March 19.
Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Pamela L. Grant
HAMILTON — Pamela L. Grant, 90, of Hamilton, died Wednesday, March 20, at her home of natural causes.
Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Barry John Flannigan
WHITEFISH — Barry John Flannigan, 51, of Whitefish, died at his home in Whitefish and was found on March 8, 2019.
Private family services are being planned. Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for the family.