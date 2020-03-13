Death notices for Friday, March 13

Lido J. Vizzutti Sr.

MISSOULA — Lido J. Vizzutti Sr., 96, of Missoula, died at Hillside Health and Rehab on Tuesday, March 10.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Nancie Lynn (Mable) Latham

MISSOULA — Nancie Lynn (Mable) Latham, 70, of Missoula, died at her home on Wednesday, March 11. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Helen Darline Klingler

MISSOULA — Helen Darline Klingler, 86, of Missoula died Wednesday, March 11, at her home.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.

Lois Elaine Bergeson

DEER LODGE — Lois Elaine Bergeson, 64, of Deer Lodge, died at St. Patrick Hospital on March 11.

A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

William M. 'Bill' Manning

MISSOULA — William M. “Bill” Manning, 86, of Missoula, died Wednesday, March 11, at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.

Dorothy L. Wheeler

VICTOR — Dorothy L. Wheeler, 91, died Thursday, March 12, at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton.

Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

