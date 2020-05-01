Death Notices for Friday, May 1, 2020

Florence Ann Christiansen
MISSOULA — Florence Ann Christiansen, 89, of Missoula died on Wednesday, April 29. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
James Edward Van Loan
MISSOULA — James Edward Van Loan, 77, of Missoula, died at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, April 29 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Richard T. Dunn
MISSOULA — Richard T. Dunn, 87, of Missoula, died at his home Wednesday, April 29. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. His cremation and care are under the direction of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Daniel Maloughney
MISSOULA — Daniel Maloughney, 70, of Butte died at St. Patrick Hospital on April 30. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Dennis Kinney
MISSOULA — Dennis Kinney, 66 of Missoula died at Community Medical Center on Thursday, April 30. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
