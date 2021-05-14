 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Friday, May 14, 2021
Robert Bordeaux

MISSOULA - Robert Bordeaux, 50, of Missoula passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Sharon D. Mode

MISSOULA - Sharon D. Mode, 76, of Missoula passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on May 11, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Kimberly A. Michell

MISSOULA - Kimberly A. Michell, 52, of Missoula passed away on May 8, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

William E. Marus

MISSOULA - William E. "Billy" Marus, 83, passed away in the morning, Thursday, May 13, 2021, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.

Trevert L. Shelley

STEVENSVILLE - Trevert L. Shelley, 79, of Stevensville, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

