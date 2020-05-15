Death Notices for Friday, May 15, 2020

Jean K. Stromnes
HELENA — Jean K. Stromnes, age 73, of Helena, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020. A gathering in her honor will be held at a later date.
David L. Kirchner
HAMILTON — David L. Kirchner, 69 of Hamilton died May 12, 2020 at his home in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Christina M. Meadors
HAMILTON — Christina M. Meadors, 45, of Hamilton, formerly of Forsyth, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Kay Kraber Lund
MISSOULA — Kay Kraber Lund, 89, died on May 13, 2020 at Village Healthcare Center. Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for Kay and arrangements are pending.
Marilen Hart-Trotter
MISSOULA — Marilen Hart-Trotter, 99, of Missoula died at home on May 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Duane Pettersen
MISSOULA — Duane Pettersen, 81, of Missoula died May 14, 2020 at his home. Cremation is planned, a service is pending for a later date and a full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements
