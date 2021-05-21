Death Notices for Friday, May 21, 2021

Marlene Evonne Boughton Urton

MISSOULA - Marlene Evonne Boughton Urton, 85, of Missoula, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Kenneth Melvin Torgrimson

ST. IGNATIUS – Kenneth Melvin Torgrimson, age 97, died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at his residence. Memorial services for Kenneth will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider–Thompson Funeral Home.

Tiffani J. Milligan

MISSOULA - Tiffani J. Milligan, 53, of Missoula died at home on May 19, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Freda R. Wiseman

CLINTON - Freda R. Wiseman, 93, of Clinton died at home on May 19, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Mary Rudd

RONAN – Mary Rudd, 41, died May 18. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.

Doug A. Martinez

WHITEFISH – Doug A. Martinez, 46, died May 19 at his home. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.