Death Notices for Friday, May 22, 2020

Dorothy Mae Olson Jacobson
HAMILTON — Dorothy Mae Olson Jacobson, 82 of Hamilton, formerly of Salmon, Idaho, died Wednesday, May 20 at the Aaron Care Home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Larry Wayne Frey
POLSON — Larry Wayne Frey died on May 19 at his home in Polson. In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held.
Delford Larry Beck
SUPERIOR — Delford Larry Beck, 76, of Superior died at Mineral Community Hospital on May 19. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Willard S. "Will" Gentry
HAMILTON — Willard S. "Will" Gentry, 91, of Hamilton died Wednesday, May 20 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
June M. Peterson
POLSON — June M. Peterson, age 97, died on Tuesday, May 19 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Memorial services for June will be announced at a later date. There will be an obituary to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
