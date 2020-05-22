Death Notices for Friday, May 22, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy Mae Olson Jacobson

HAMILTON — Dorothy Mae Olson Jacobson, 82 of Hamilton, formerly of Salmon, Idaho, died Wednesday, May 20 at the Aaron Care Home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Larry Wayne Frey

POLSON — Larry Wayne Frey died on May 19 at his home in Polson. In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held.

Delford Larry Beck

SUPERIOR — Delford Larry Beck, 76, of Superior died at Mineral Community Hospital on May 19. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Willard S. "Will" Gentry

HAMILTON — Willard S. "Will" Gentry, 91, of Hamilton died Wednesday, May 20 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

June M. Peterson

POLSON — June M. Peterson, age 97, died on Tuesday, May 19 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Memorial services for June will be announced at a later date. There will be an obituary to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.