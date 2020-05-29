Death Notices for Friday, May 29, 2020

Karl D. Salmonson
POLSON — Karl D. Salmonson, age 89, died Wednesday, May 27 at St. Joseph Medical Center. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Harry E. Ray, Jr.
BONNER — Harry E. Ray, Jr., 85, of Bonner, died at his home Sunday morning, May 24. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
