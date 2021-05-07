 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Friday, May 7, 2021
Douglas A. “Doug” Stauduhar

EAST MISSOULA – Douglas A. “Doug” Stauduhar, 49, of E. Missoula died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Kay J. Carver

SHELBY - Kay J. Carver, 71, died in the afternoon, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory is honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Carol L. Grubbs

MISSOULA - Carol L. Grubbs, 77, of Missoula, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Patricia A. "Patti" Weeda

FOLSOM, California - Patricia A. "Patti" Weeda, 82, formerly of Hamilton, died in the morning, Thursday, May 6, 2021, at her home in Folsom, California.  Brothers Mortuary and Crematory is honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Susan A. "Sue" Akey

CORVALLIS - Susan A. "Sue" Akey, 75, died in the morning, Thursday, May 6, 2021, at her home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory is honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

William A. Moore

LOLO - William A. Moore, 67, of Lolo passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

