Death Notices for Friday, May 7, 2021

Douglas A. “Doug” Stauduhar

EAST MISSOULA – Douglas A. “Doug” Stauduhar, 49, of E. Missoula died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Kay J. Carver

SHELBY - Kay J. Carver, 71, died in the afternoon, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory is honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Carol L. Grubbs

MISSOULA - Carol L. Grubbs, 77, of Missoula, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Patricia A. "Patti" Weeda