Death Notices for Friday, May 7, 2021

Douglas A. “Doug” Stauduhar
EAST MISSOULA – Douglas A. “Doug” Stauduhar, 49, of E. Missoula died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Kay J. Carver
SHELBY - Kay J. Carver, 71, died in the afternoon, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory is honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Carol L. Grubbs
MISSOULA - Carol L. Grubbs, 77, of Missoula, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Patricia A. "Patti" Weeda
FOLSOM, California - Patricia A. "Patti" Weeda, 82, formerly of Hamilton, died in the morning, Thursday, May 6, 2021, at her home in Folsom, California. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory is honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Susan A. "Sue" Akey
CORVALLIS - Susan A. "Sue" Akey, 75, died in the morning, Thursday, May 6, 2021, at her home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory is honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
William A. Moore
LOLO - William A. Moore, 67, of Lolo passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.