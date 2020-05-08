Death Notices for Friday, May 8, 2020

Ronald R. Holmquist

HAMILTON — Ronald R. Holmquist, 82, of Hamilton died Thursday, May 7 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Peggy Jo Smith

HAMILTON — Peggy Jo Smith, 85, of Hamilton died Wednesday, May 6 at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Richard Neil Gress

MISSOULA — Richard Neil Gress, 62, of Missoula died in Missoula on May 7. A full obituary will follow and services will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

