Death Notices for Friday, May 8, 2020

Ronald R. Holmquist
HAMILTON — Ronald R. Holmquist, 82, of Hamilton died Thursday, May 7 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Peggy Jo Smith
HAMILTON — Peggy Jo Smith, 85, of Hamilton died Wednesday, May 6 at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Richard Neil Gress
MISSOULA — Richard Neil Gress, 62, of Missoula died in Missoula on May 7. A full obituary will follow and services will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.