Patti J. Wolf
MISSOULA — Patti J. Wolf, 54, of Missoula, died May 23 at her home. Arrangements are pending. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Barbara Jo Thompson
LOLO — Barbara Jo Thompson, 73, of Lolo, passed away at her home on Tuesday afternoon, May 21. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Donald G. Motley
CORVALLIS — Donald G. Motley, 84, of Corvallis, died Thursday, May 23 at Marcus Daly Hospital. Services will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Lynford A. Weege
STEVENSVILLE — Lynford A. Weege, 77, of Stevensville, died Tuesday evening, May 21 at St. Patrick Hospital. Services and arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.