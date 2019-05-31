Laura Lynne Seler
LOLO — Laura Lynne Seler, 48, of Lolo, died in her home on May 29. Arrangements under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Kenda K. Gould
FRENCHTOWN — Kenda K. Gould, 57, of Frenchtown, died at St. Patrick Hospital on May 30. A full obituary with service information will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Kevin Hammond
MISSOULA — Kevin Hammond, 72, of Missoula, died at home Wednesday afternoon, May 29. Services and arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Ruth Mae Clemens
MISSOULA — Ruth Mae Clemens, 101, of Missoula, died Thursday, May 30 at The Village Health Care Center. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.