Christine A. Biedenweg
HAMILTON — Christine A. Biedenweg, 78, died in the afternoon, Wednesday, May 1 at the Riverside Health and Rehabilitation in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Bonnie Jean Posten
HAMILTON — Bonnie Jean Posten, 77, of Hamilton, died Thursday, May 2 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Eric James Hansen
MISSOULA — Eric James Hansen, 22, of Missoula, died April 26 at St. Patrick Hospital. A memorial service is pending at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Paul Brian Cote
MISSOULA — Paul Brian Cote, 39, died at St. Patrick Hospital on May 1. Garden City Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Virginia A. “Ginnie” Copeland
MISSOULA — Virginia A. “Ginnie” Copeland, 84, died at BeeHive Homes Assisted Living on Thursday, May 2. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.