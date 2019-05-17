Myrtle Cunliffe
MISSOULA — Myrtle Cunliffe, 94, of Missoula, died Monday, May 13 at her home in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
Thomas Patrick Lund
MISSOULA — Thomas Patrick Lund, 91, of Missoula, died peacefully at St. Patrick Hospital on May 14. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Donna Louise Fangsrud
MISSOULA — Donna Louise Fangsrud, 79, of Missoula, died Thursday, May 16 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Wendy Lou Sandefur
HUSON — Wendy Lou Sandefur, 51, of Huson, died Tuesday, May 14 at her residence. A Celebration of Death is pending in July. A full obituary to follow. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.