Margaret Elizabeth “Betty” Gordon
MISSOULA — Margaret Elizabeth “Betty” Gordon, 82, of Missoula, died at her home on Tuesday evening, May 7. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Florence Noblitt Hamp
MISSOULA — Florence Noblitt Hamp, 89, of Missoula, died Wednesday evening, May 8 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens. A full obituary will follow.
Mac McKinsey
BOZEMAN — Mac McKinsey, 98, of Bozeman, died Monday, May 6. A Celebration of Life for Mac will be noted in his obituary.
Joseph A. "Joe" Haggard
LOLO — Joseph A. "Joe" Haggard, 81, died in the afternoon, Wednesday, May 8 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Katherine Lynn Umphrey
POLSON — Katherine Lynn Umphrey, 57, died at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula on May 8. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home, St. Ignatius.
Tania Marie Old Horn
EVARO — Tania Marie Old Horn, 30, died on May 8 from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident on Hillside Road. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home, St. Ignatius.