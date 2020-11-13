Death Notices for Friday, November 13, 2020

Jane A. Davidson

HAMILTON - Jane A. Davidson, 88, of Hamilton died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at the Discovery Care Centre. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Douglas W. Showalter

HAMILTON - Douglas W. Showalter, 63, of Hamilton died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Valley View Estates. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Ray Marion Nix Jr.

MISSOULA - Ray Marion Nix Jr., age 57, of Missoula, died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at his home. All services are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. A full obituary will run in the future edition of The Missoulian at a later date.

Donald T. McMaster

DARBY - Donald T. McMaster, 79, of Darby died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at his home in Darby. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Jean E. Saterlie

MISSOULA - Jean E. Saterlie, 105, of Missoula died Nov. 11, 2020 at Beehive Homes. Cremation is planned, no local services are pending at this time. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.