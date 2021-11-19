Death Notices for Friday, November 19, 2021

Reid C. Connell

MISSOULA - Reid C. Connell, 77 of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Yvonne Marie Delao

HAMILTON - Yvonne Marie Delao, 82, of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Carlton C. Ruddock

HAMILTON - Carlton C. Ruddock, 65, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Nancy (Tromp) Bisson

BUTTE - Nancy (Tromp) Bisson, 75, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at St. James Hospital in Butte. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home in Ronan.

Stephen D. Eslinger

CORVALLIS - Stephen D. Eslinger, 63, of Corvallis passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Sara Y. Perry

MISSOULA - Sara Y. Perry, 65, of Missoula, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at Providence Saint Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. Gardencityfh.com.

Vera S. Bounds

HAMILTON - Vera S. Bounds, 77, of Hamilton passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.