Death Notices for Friday, November 20, 2020

Steven Wayne Thompson

MISSOULA — Steven Wayne Thompson, 76, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Nov. 18 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Floyd V. Piedalue

MISSOULA — Floyd V. Piedalue, 86, died on Nov. 19 at the Springs at Missoula. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Mark O. Hayes

MISSOULA — Mark O. Hayes, 74, of Missoula, died Thursday, Nov. 19 at The Ivy at Great Falls in Great Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Gloria M. Boxhorn

MISSOULA — Gloria M. Boxhorn, 95, of Missoula, died at home on Nov. 19. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.