Death Notices for Friday, November 25, 2022

James W. Bieber

HAMILTON - James W. Bieber, 79, of Hamilton passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at Bitterroot Health Daly Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

David Hammer

David Hammer, 17, of St. Ignatius passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in St. Ignatius. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Kevin D. Duffin

Kevin D. Duffin, 62, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.