Death Notices for Friday, November 27, 2020

Xvan T Pham

MISSOULA - Our Beloved Mother Xvan T Pham, 90, of Missoula, died at her home in Missoula, on Nov. 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.

Betty Jean Pengelly

HAMILTON - Betty Jean Pengelly, 84 of Hamilton died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Shirley E. Braxton

MISSOULA - Shirley E. Braxton, 91, of Missoula died at The Village Health and Rehabilitation on Nov. 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Sandra Louise Baylor

MISSOULA - Sandra Louise Baylor, 53, of Missoula died on Nov. 23, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Deborah L. Lippert

MISSOULA - Deborah L. Lippert, 67, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on Nov. 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.