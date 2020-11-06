Death Notices for Friday, November 6, 2020

Charles Samples

FLORENCE — Charles Samples, 100, of Florence, passed away on November 4 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Donald Thorpe

RONAN — Donald W. Thorp, age 87, passed away Sunday, November 1, at Polson Health and Rehab. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Deanne L. Tucker

GREAT FALLS — Deanne L. (Rapp) Tucker age 61, of Missoula passed away in Great Falls on Wednesday Nov. 4. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Bertha Schmidt

MISSOULA — Bertha E. Schmidt, 88, of Missoula passed away at The Village Health and Rehabilitation on November 3. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.