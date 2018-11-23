Leonard J. Moore
MISSOULA — Leonard J. Moore, 73, of Missoula, died Nov. 20 at The Living Center in Stevensville. Services are pending for the spring of 2019, a full obituary will follow. Sunset Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Janet Albertine
STEVENSVILLE — Janet Albertine, 79, died in the morning, Wednesday, Nov. 21 at The Living Center in Stevensville. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.