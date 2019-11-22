Earl F. Matthaes
MISSOULA — Earl F. Matthaes, 90, of Missoula, died at Rosetta Assisted Living Center on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Oliver B. Long
HAMILTON — Oliver B. Long, 94, of Hamilton died Monday, Nov. 18. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
James M. Dyke
MISSOULA — James M. Dyke, 85, of Missoula died Nov. 20 at home. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Edward L. Ellis
FLORENCE — Edward L. Ellis, 73, of Florence died in his home on Nov. 19. Arrangements under the care of the Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies. A full obituary to follow at a future date.
Dominic W. Smith
MISSOULA — Dominic W. Smith, 47, of Missoula, died Tuesday, Nov. 19 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Harold “Herb” Herbig
KALISPELL — Harold “Herb” Herbig, 88, of Kalispell died on Tuesday, Nov. 19 Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home and Crematory, Kalispell.
L. Kathryn "Kathy" Rickey
HAMILTON — L. Kathryn "Kathy" Rickey, 95, died in the night, Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Remington at Sapphire Lutheran Home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Patricia J. "Pat" Burkey
MISSOULA — Patricia J. "Pat" Burkey, 71, died in the morning, Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.