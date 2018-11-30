Try 1 month for 99¢

Lynn McAdams

MISSOULA — Lynn McAdams, 88, of Missoula, died from natural causes, surrounded by family at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 28. Services are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Robert L. Jones

HAMILTON — Robert L. Jones, 78, of Hamilton, died Wednesday, Nov. 28 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Wallace L. Atkinson

HAMILTON — Wallace L. Atkinson, 91, of Hamilton, died Monday, Nov. 26 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Margaret “Marge” Rutherford

MISSOULA — Margaret “Marge” Rutherford, 85, of Missoula, died on Thursday, Nov. 29. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Rose Marie Kimmel Mertins

MISSOULA — Rose Marie Kimmel Mertins, 65, of Missoula, died Tuesday, Nov. 27 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Robert G. Hall

POTOMAC — Robert G. Hall, 99, of Potomac, died Wednesday evening, Nov. 28 at St. Patrick Hospital. Services will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Gregg M. Patrick

MISSOULA — Gregg M. Patrick, 71, of Missoula, died Nov. 28 at his home. Funeral services are pending. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.