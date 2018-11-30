Lynn McAdams
MISSOULA — Lynn McAdams, 88, of Missoula, died from natural causes, surrounded by family at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 28. Services are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Robert L. Jones
HAMILTON — Robert L. Jones, 78, of Hamilton, died Wednesday, Nov. 28 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Wallace L. Atkinson
HAMILTON — Wallace L. Atkinson, 91, of Hamilton, died Monday, Nov. 26 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
Margaret “Marge” Rutherford
MISSOULA — Margaret “Marge” Rutherford, 85, of Missoula, died on Thursday, Nov. 29. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Rose Marie Kimmel Mertins
MISSOULA — Rose Marie Kimmel Mertins, 65, of Missoula, died Tuesday, Nov. 27 at her residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Robert G. Hall
POTOMAC — Robert G. Hall, 99, of Potomac, died Wednesday evening, Nov. 28 at St. Patrick Hospital. Services will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Gregg M. Patrick
MISSOULA — Gregg M. Patrick, 71, of Missoula, died Nov. 28 at his home. Funeral services are pending. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.