Joseph S. Engebretson

STEVENSVILLE — Joseph S. Engebretson, 57, of Stevensville, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Monday, Nov. 25. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com

Randy D. Hennes

HUSON — Randy D. Hennes, 71, of Huson, died at his home on Tuesday morning, Nov. 26. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com

Faye L. Kuethe

MISSOULA — Faye L. Kuethe, 92, died in the night, Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the Missoula Health and Rehabilitation Center. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Kathleen Marie "Kathy" Gashwiler

MISSOULA — Kathleen Marie "Kathy" Gashwiler,  73, of Missoula died Monday, Nov. 25 at The Springs. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

