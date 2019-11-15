{{featured_button_text}}

Joseph M. Butsick

HAMILTON — Joseph M. Butsick, 86, of Hamilton died Wednesday, Nov. 13 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Doris Tayer

MISSOULA — Doris Tayer, 97, of Missoula died peacefully at St. Patrick Hospital on Nov. 13. A full obituary will follow and services are to be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

