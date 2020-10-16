Death Notices for Friday, October 16, 2020

David Jeremy Link

MISSOULA — David Jeremy Link, 43, of Missoula died at home on Sept. 24. Donations can be made to Puzzle Club of Missoula, neurological disorder foundations, and disability foundations. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Michaelene Kowalski Sontrop

SPOKANE — Michaelene Kowalski Sontrop, 81, died on Oct. 12 at Hospice House of Spokane.

Daniel Zachariasen

MISSOULA — Daniel Zachariasen, 72, of Missoula died Oct. 10 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Carol Joyce Israel

MISSOULA — Carol Joyce Israel, 88, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Providence Saint Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Marta Amelia Timmons