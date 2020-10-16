Death Notices for Friday, October 16, 2020

David Jeremy Link
MISSOULA — David Jeremy Link, 43, of Missoula died at home on Sept. 24. Donations can be made to Puzzle Club of Missoula, neurological disorder foundations, and disability foundations. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Michaelene Kowalski Sontrop
SPOKANE — Michaelene Kowalski Sontrop, 81, died on Oct. 12 at Hospice House of Spokane.
Daniel Zachariasen
MISSOULA — Daniel Zachariasen, 72, of Missoula died Oct. 10 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Carol Joyce Israel
MISSOULA — Carol Joyce Israel, 88, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Providence Saint Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Marta Amelia Timmons
MISSOULA — Marta Amelia Timmons, age 67, of Missoula, died on Oct. 10 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital. All arrangements are pending under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. The full obituary will run a future edition of The Missoulian.
Raymond R. Nose
MISSOULA — Raymond R. Nose, 70, of Missoula died at The Village Health and Rehabilitation Center on Oct. 14. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
