Death Notices for Friday, October 23, 2020

Patricia Lynn Dahl

POLSON — Patricia Lynn Dahl, age 66, died Wednesday, Oct. 21 at her home in Polson. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Carol L. Caddy

SULA — Carol L. Caddy, 74, died Wednesday, Oct. 21 at her home in Sula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Roger Ingersoll

MISSOULA — Roger Ingersoll, 76, of Missoula died at home on Oct. 21. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.

Douglas W. Fleischmann

MISSOULA — Douglas W. Fleischmann, age 63, of Missoula, died on Wednesday, Oct. 21. All arrangements are pending under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Darlene L. Bodeen

HAMILTON — Darlene L. Bodeen, 56, died in the morning, Thursday, Oct. 22 at her home in Hamilton with family by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com