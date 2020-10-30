Death Notices for Friday, October 30, 2020

Richard E. Moore D.D.S

MISSOULA — Richard E. Moore D.D.S, 77, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, at St. Patrick Hospital Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Larry A. McDermeit

MISSOULA — Larry A. McDermeit, 74, died on Oct. 28 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Rosemary Brown Rummel

MISSOULA — Rosemary Brown Rummel, 98, of Missoula died Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Bee Hive Homes Facility. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.

Mallory R. Anderson

DIXON — Mallory R. Anderson, age 41, of Dixon, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Tuesday Oct. 27. Cremation and arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Arthur “Art” Greydanus

MISSOULA — Arthur “Art” Greydanus, 98, of Missoula, died Saturday, Oct. 24, at Village Health Care in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies in Missoula.