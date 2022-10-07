Death Notices for Friday, October 7, 2022

Myron Hoge

CORVALLIS – Myron Hoge, 79, of Corvallis passed away Sept. 24, 2022 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Christopher Johnson

Christopher Johnson, 61, of Missoula passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

James Franklin “Jim” White

POLSON – James Franklin “Jim” White, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at his residence. There are no services planned at this time for Jim. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.