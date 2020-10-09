Death Notices for Friday, October 9, 2020

Christopher DuMontier
DIXON — Christopher DuMontier, 39, died Oct. 7 in Kalispell. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius
Sam Mathis
HOT SPRINGS — Sam Mathis, 88, died at Hot Spring Health and Rehab on Oct. 7. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.
Barbara Ann Harris
MISSOULA — Barbara Ann Harris, 69, of Missoula, died Thursday, Oct. 8, at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.
Michael “Mike” McGiboney
MISSOULA — Michael “Mike” McGiboney, 79, of Missoula died on Oct. 7 at Auberge at Missoula Valley. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
