Darlene J. Mills
HAMILTON — Darlene J. Mills, 82, died early in the morning, Thursday, Oct. 17 at the BeeHive Homes of Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Coby L. Smith
DARBY — Coby L. Smith, 69, of Darby, died Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Nancy C. Meyers
MISSOULA — Nancy C. Meyers, 88, of Missoula, died on Wednesday, Oct. 16. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Beverly J. Longbottom
STEVENSVILLE — Beverly J. Longbottom, 87, died Wednesday, Oct. 16 at her home in Stevensville. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home.