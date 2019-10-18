{{featured_button_text}}

Darlene J. Mills

HAMILTON — Darlene J. Mills, 82, died early in the morning, Thursday, Oct. 17 at the BeeHive Homes of Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Coby L. Smith

DARBY — Coby L. Smith, 69, of Darby, died Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Nancy C. Meyers

MISSOULA — Nancy C. Meyers, 88, of Missoula, died on Wednesday, Oct. 16. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Beverly J. Longbottom

STEVENSVILLE — Beverly J. Longbottom, 87, died Wednesday, Oct. 16 at her home in Stevensville. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home.

