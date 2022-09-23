 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices for Friday, Sept 23, 2022

Sally Rae

Sally Ray, 63, of Missoula passed away June 11, 2022.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Don Marshall Reeves (Donald)

Don Marshall Reeves (Donald), 77, of Big Arm, Montana, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17th 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Ada "Joan" Miller

Ada “Joan” Miller, 91, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at her residence in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, gardencityfh.com.

Roger Hughes

Roger Hughes, 48, of Missoula, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 near Clinton. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, gardencityfh.com

Myrna Kitchin

Myrna Kitchin, 87, of Missoula, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at her residence in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, gardencityfh.com.

Leona Woods

Leona Woods, 94, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at Community Medical Center of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Crematory, sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com.

Richard "Rick" Miller, Sr.

Richard “Rick” Miller Sr., 75, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Crematory, sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com.

David Koch

David Koch, 78, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2022 at his residence in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Crematory, sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com.

