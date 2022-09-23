Death Notices for Friday, Sept 23, 2022

Sally Rae
Sally Ray, 63, of Missoula passed away June 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Don Marshall Reeves (Donald)
Don Marshall Reeves (Donald), 77, of Big Arm, Montana, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17th 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Ada "Joan" Miller
Ada “Joan” Miller, 91, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at her residence in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, gardencityfh.com.
Roger Hughes
Roger Hughes, 48, of Missoula, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 near Clinton. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, gardencityfh.com
Myrna Kitchin
Myrna Kitchin, 87, of Missoula, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at her residence in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, gardencityfh.com.
Leona Woods
Leona Woods, 94, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at Community Medical Center of Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Crematory, sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com.
Richard "Rick" Miller, Sr.
Richard “Rick” Miller Sr., 75, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Crematory, sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com.
David Koch
David Koch, 78, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2022 at his residence in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Crematory, sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com.