Louise Sago
POLSON — Louise Sago, 97, died on Sept. 4 at St. Luke's Extended Care in Ronan. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements for the family are being handled by The Lake Funeral Home in Polson, MT.
Craig W. Pratt
MISSOULA — Craig W. Pratt, 59, of Missoula, passed away Monday, Sept. 2 at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Matthew C. Spore
MISSOULA — Matthew C. Spore, 51, of Missoula, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.