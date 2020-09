Death Notices for Friday, September 11, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George Ludemann

MISSOULA — George Ludemann, age 85, of Missoula, passed away on September 9 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Lorraine D. Sharp

POLSON — Lorraine D. Sharp, age 93, passed away Tuesday, September 8 in Mesa, Arizona. Services are pending. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

William Orson Dewey

CHARLO — William Orson Dewey, age 80, passed away Sunday, September 6 at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.

Lacie A. Cooper

MISSOULA — Lacie A. Cooper, 16, of Alberton passed away Wednesday, September 9 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.