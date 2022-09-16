 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices for Friday, September 16, 2022

Virginia Ungar

STEVENSVILLE — Virginia Ungar, 98, passed away at the Living Centre on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Joyce R. Schmoker

HAMILTON — Joyce R. Schmoker, 92, passed away early in the morning, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the Discovery Care Center in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Ronald Kuykendall 

Ronald Kuykendall passed away on Sept. 14, 2022 in Missoula.

