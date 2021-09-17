Death notices For Friday September 17th

Myrna J. Votaw

VICTOR - Myrna J. Votaw, 84, of Victor passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Arthur Othello Eastwood

Hot Springs – Arthur Othello Eastwood, 76, of Hot Springs died Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.

Lowell D. Olin

HAMILTON - Lowell D. Olin, 78, of Missoula passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.