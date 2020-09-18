 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Friday, September 18, 2020

William Homer McClellan

MISSOULA — William Homer McClellan, 62, of Missoula died on Aug. 28. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Tom Gordon Alonzo

MISSOULA — Tom Gordon Alonzo, 60, of Missoula died at home on Sept. 14. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Merry Jo Ralls

HAMILTON — Merry Jo Ralls, 75, of Hamilton died Wednesday, Sept. 16 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

