Death Notices for Friday, September 18, 2020

William Homer McClellan
MISSOULA — William Homer McClellan, 62, of Missoula died on Aug. 28. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Tom Gordon Alonzo
MISSOULA — Tom Gordon Alonzo, 60, of Missoula died at home on Sept. 14. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Merry Jo Ralls
HAMILTON — Merry Jo Ralls, 75, of Hamilton died Wednesday, Sept. 16 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
