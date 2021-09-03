 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death notices for Friday, September 3
0 Comments

Death notices for Friday, September 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Donald L. 'Don' Lewis

DARBY —  Donald L. "Don" Lewis, 51, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at his home with family by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Deborah J. "Debbie" Booth

VICTOR — Deborah J. "Debbie" Booth, 70, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at  brothersmortuary.com.

John P. Zottnick

MISSOULA — John P. Zottnick, 86, of Missoula, died on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News