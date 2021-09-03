Death notices for Friday, September 3

Donald L. 'Don' Lewis

DARBY — Donald L. "Don" Lewis, 51, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at his home with family by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Deborah J. "Debbie" Booth

VICTOR — Deborah J. "Debbie" Booth, 70, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

John P. Zottnick

MISSOULA — John P. Zottnick, 86, of Missoula, died on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.