Death Notices for Friday, September 30, 2022

Wallace B. Braach

Wallace B. Braach, 91, passed away in the afternoon, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Missoula Manor.  Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Roberta A. "Birdie" Sherman

HAMILTON – Roberta A. "Birdie" Sherman, 87, of Hamilton passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at her home with her husband, Fran, and her family by her side.  A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Francis Catholic Church in Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.

