Death Notices for Friday, September 4, 2020

Minabelle Milodragovich

STEVENSVILLE — Minabelle Milodragovich, 91, of Stevensville died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at her daughter's home in Florence of natural causes.  Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Charles T. Clark

MISSOULA — Charles T. Clark, 81, of Missoula died at home on Sept. 2, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

