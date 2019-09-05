{{featured_button_text}}

Louise Sago

POLSON - Louise Sago, 97, died on September 4th, 2019 at St. Luke's Extended Care in Ronan. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements for the family are being handled by The Lake Funeral Home in Polson, MT.

Craig W. Pratt

MISSOULA - Craig W. Pratt, 59, of Missoula, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at his home.  Arrangements are pending and will be announced.  Condolences for the family may be left at www.cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.

Matthew C. Spore

MISSOULA - Matthew C. Spore, 51, of Missoula, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.  Arrangements are pending and will be announced.  Condolences for the family may be left at www.cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.

