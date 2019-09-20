{{featured_button_text}}

Marsolee J. (Nunnally) Froehlich

MISSOULA — Marsolee J. (Nunnally) Froehlich, 84, died at home on Sept. 17. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.

John J. Keefe

MISSOULA — United States Marine Corps, Colonel, retired, John J. Keefe, 89, died in the afternoon, Wednesday, Sept. 18 at home surrounded by family in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

