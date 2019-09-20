Marsolee J. (Nunnally) Froehlich
MISSOULA — Marsolee J. (Nunnally) Froehlich, 84, died at home on Sept. 17. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.
You have free articles remaining.
John J. Keefe
MISSOULA — United States Marine Corps, Colonel, retired, John J. Keefe, 89, died in the afternoon, Wednesday, Sept. 18 at home surrounded by family in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.