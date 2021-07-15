Death Notices for July 15, 2021

Larry D. Sheumaker

CHARLO – Larry D. Sheumaker, age 75, died on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at his residence. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider–Thompson Funeral Home.

Robert T. Bewley

MISSOULA - Robert T. Bewley, 56, of Missoula, died Thursday July 8, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. Gardencityfh.com

Elois “Toots” Ann Riddle

ANACONDA - Elois “Toots” Ann Riddle, 86, of Anaconda, formerly of Missoula, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Community Nursing Home of Anaconda. Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Toots’ funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at longfellowfinneganriddle.com.