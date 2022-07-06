 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices for July 6, 2022

Charles Leland "POPS" Adams

Victor - Charles Leland "POPS" Adams, 74, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Condolence and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.  

Gerard McGowan

Gerard McGowan, 73, of Albertson, Montana, passed away on Friday, July 1st, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana. 

Velma Jean Cameron

Velma Jean Cameron, 89, of Missoula passed away Monday, July 4, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

