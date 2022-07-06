Death Notices for July 6, 2022

Charles Leland "POPS" Adams
Victor - Charles Leland "POPS" Adams, 74, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Condolence and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.
Gerard McGowan
Gerard McGowan, 73, of Albertson, Montana, passed away on Friday, July 1st, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.
Velma Jean Cameron
Velma Jean Cameron, 89, of Missoula passed away Monday, July 4, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.