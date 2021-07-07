Death Notices for July 7, 2021

Willie C. Beamon
MISSOULA - Willie C. Beamon, 64, of Missoula, died Friday, July 2, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Bernadine Lake
RONAN – Bernadine Lake, age 84, died on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Bee Hive Homes in Kalispell. Funeral services for Bernadine are pending. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Eugene J. "Gene" Rebich
HAMILTON - Eugene J. "Gene" Rebich, 77, died early in the morning, Tuesday, July 06, 2021, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Judi Petersen
VICTOR - Judi Petersen, 78, died in the night, July 4, 2021, at home with her family by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Gary Ray Cuff
MISSOULA – Gary Ray Cuff, 70, died at his home on July 1, 2021. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is assisting with the arrangements. An obituary will follow.