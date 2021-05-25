Death Notices for May 25, 2021

Constance "Lela" Schaffer
CORVALLIS - Constance "Lela" Schaffer, 83, of Corvallis died Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Lynn J. Dickson
MISSOULA - Lynn J. Dickson, 51, died in the afternoon, Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital with family by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Arlene Catherine Welch
MISSOULA – Arlene Catherine Welch, 85, of Missoula died Saturday May 22, 2021 at the Village Health and Rehabilitation Center. www.CremationBurialSocietyOfTheRockies.com is in care of arrangements.