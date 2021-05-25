Death Notices for May 25, 2021

CORVALLIS - Constance "Lela" Schaffer, 83, of Corvallis died Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

MISSOULA - Lynn J. Dickson, 51, died in the afternoon, Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital with family by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com