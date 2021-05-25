 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for May 25, 2021
0 comments

Death Notices for May 25, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Constance "Lela" Schaffer

CORVALLIS - Constance "Lela" Schaffer, 83, of Corvallis died Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Lynn J. Dickson

MISSOULA - Lynn J. Dickson, 51, died in the afternoon, Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital with family by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Arlene Catherine Welch

MISSOULA – Arlene Catherine Welch, 85, of Missoula died Saturday May 22, 2021 at the Village Health and Rehabilitation Center. www.CremationBurialSocietyOfTheRockies.com is in care of arrangements.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News