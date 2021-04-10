 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Saturday, April 10, 2021
Charles D. Blazevich

MISSOULA - Charles D. Blazevich, 58, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on April 8, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Helen J. Penry

HOT SPRINGS - Helen J. Penry, 69, died in the afternoon, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Keith Warren McCurdy

POLSON – Keith Warren McCurdy, age 88, died on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his residence. There are no services planned at this time for Keith. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

