Death Notices for Saturday, April 11, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary C. Kuhfuss

HAMILTON — Gary C. Kuhfuss, 67, of Hamilton passed away Thursday, April 9 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Charles DeBaca

POST FALLS — Charles DeBaca, 74, of Missoula, peacefully passed away on April 4 in Post Falls, Idaho. No services will be held at this time. Bell Tower Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with services.

Donald O. Steele

MISSOULA — Donald O. Steele, 86, of Missoula, passed away at St. Patrick Hospital early Friday morning, April 10. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Dale Alan Rasmuson

MISSOULA — Dale Alan Rasmuson, 81, of Missoula, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 8. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under The care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Elizabeth Ann Clark

MISSOULA — Elizabeth Ann “Beth” Clark, 38, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, April 5 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.