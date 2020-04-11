Death Notices for Saturday, April 11, 2020

Gary C. Kuhfuss
HAMILTON — Gary C. Kuhfuss, 67, of Hamilton passed away Thursday, April 9 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Charles DeBaca
POST FALLS — Charles DeBaca, 74, of Missoula, peacefully passed away on April 4 in Post Falls, Idaho. No services will be held at this time. Bell Tower Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with services.
Donald O. Steele
MISSOULA — Donald O. Steele, 86, of Missoula, passed away at St. Patrick Hospital early Friday morning, April 10. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Dale Alan Rasmuson
MISSOULA — Dale Alan Rasmuson, 81, of Missoula, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 8. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under The care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Elizabeth Ann Clark
MISSOULA — Elizabeth Ann “Beth” Clark, 38, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, April 5 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
